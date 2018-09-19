Imran shouldn’t have begged on first visit: Shah

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to seek monetary assistance during his first visit to Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, sources had said that Pakistan was likely to seek economic assistance worth more than $2 billion from Saudi Arabia for its oil purchases.

However, earlier Wednesday, the Foreign Office said it is unaware of any such decision.

Terming the premier’s visit ‘dubious’, Shah recalled that Imran condemned begging other countries for assistance in the past yet he did the same on his first visit to the Kingdom. “It is inappropriate to ask for loans on your first visit abroad,” the veteran politician remarked.

Congratulating the prime minister for performing Umrah, Shah said that Imran’s first visit should have been limited to visiting holy sites.

