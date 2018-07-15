Imran should refrain from politics during this time: Shehbaz Sharif

QUETTA : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should refrain from doing politics at the time the country is reeling from the Mastung tragedy.

Shehbaz reached Quetta Sunday, where he spoke to media and he offered condolence for Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and others, who were martyred in a recent suicide attack in Mastung.

He said that the entire nation is in mourning and the PTI chairman ‘should be ashamed for making allegations’ at a wrectched time.

“All the political parties are facing difficulties in election campaign, except for one, which has been given permission to continue with the campaign,” he said.

The PML-N president said that if the elections procedure was to make controversial then irreparable loss would be faced.

Solution to every problem lies in fair and transparent elections, said Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N president earlier posted about his arrival on social media. He tweeted: “Just reached Quetta to condole with the Raisani family on the martyrdom of Siraj Raisani & other bereaved families whose near & dear ones lost their lives in tragic Mastung incident. May God rest their soul in eternal peace!”

