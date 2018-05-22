Imran should give 5-year account of KP incompetence: Marriyum

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said that Imran Khan should give an account of incompetence and blatant lies to the people in the last five years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) instead of giving an unreal and imaginary 100 days programme.

Speaking to the media outside the Accountability Court here, she said the report of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is a befitting response to Imran Khan’s 100-day programme and the imaginary government that he is dreaming about.

She said the UNDP report tells a horrifying story about bad performance and inefficiency of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said people will respond to the inefficiency and politics of lies, false claims and chaos by Imran Khan in the elections of 2018. She said, “The report about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is unfortunate. I felt sad after reading the report of United Nations Development Programme as I wanted progress and building of infrastructure, transport projects, schools and hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

She said that Imran Khan should be ashamed about inefficiency of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and express shame in a tweet and apologize to the KP people.—APP