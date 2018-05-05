Imran ‘shot’ himself in the foot: Khursheed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan ‘shot’ himself in the foot by revealing his plans of backing an ‘independent’ group for the caretaker setup.

Speaking to the media after the National Assembly session, the Pakistan People’s Party leader said that it seems Imran subconsciously revealed his plans regarding the appointment of an independent group as heads of ministries.

“Imran is the type of king who revealed his own secrets,” Shah said. “Imran himself hinted at the arrival of an independent group which gives signs that the new government will be formed with the support of an independent group,” the leader added.

Shah also said that Imran unintentionally let it slip that he fears that such an arrangement will “weaken the state.”

The prime minister, on the other hand, thinks that the general elections are being held by “unknown forces,” he said. “In 2013, the “mysterious forces” conducted elections in the shape of Returning Officers.”