Imran shaken by current uproar in country: Shahbaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday once again lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, and said that his speech a day ago, directed at the envoys of the European Union as well as the Opposition, shows that he is “shaken by the current situation in the country.” Shahbaz said that the no-confidence motion to oust the PTI-led government has been demanded by the people of Pakistan, reportsa news channel.

The Opposition leader also reiterated that no matter how much “foul language” Imran Khan uses, it will not stop the no-confidence motion. “While Imran Khan has spoiled his political reputation, he should not tarnish Pakistan’s image before the world,” the PML-N president said. On the other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also reacted to the premier’s speech and said that “Imran Khan has not only cursed and threatened the Opposition, but he has done the same to other countries as well.”

Taking to Twitter, Maryam added that the premier “does not have a right to put Pakistan at a disadvantaged position due to his political disagreements.”

“Shut him in a room, or else if a monkey gets hold of a matchstick, there would be a threat of fire!” she wrote, suggesting that the no-confidence motion is vital in order to get Imran Khan off his seat.