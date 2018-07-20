Imran says Sindh turned into ruins, garbage heaps

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the people of Sindh, especially its capital Karachi, to turn up in droves at his planned election rally in the metropolis on July 22.

In a videotaped message, he said Sindh’s institutions have been badly destroyed and its resources mercilessly plundered.

The PTI chief said 75 per cent population of the province is reeling below poverty line while 87 per cent of Tharparkar’s people are eking out their lives below poverty line.

The province has been turned into ruins and garbage heaps, he said and vowed to present a solution to pull the province out of this quagmire at his rally.

With less than a week to the country’s historic polls, electioneering is in full swing with aspirants busy canvassing voters in their respective constituencies in an effort to make it to assemblies.

Addressing a rally in Jacobabad district of Sindh earlier this week, the PTI chief accused PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur of looting people of the province in the name of the party’s slain leaders.

He said that the people of the province have been deprived of their basic rights “in the name of Bhutto”.

“There is no example to match how these people (PPP leaders) have looted you in the name of Bhutto,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI chief was of the view that poor people of the province are suffering from malnutrition despite having resources because politicians plundered Sindh’s wealth.

