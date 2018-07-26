Imran says ready to probe oppositions’ rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD : Elated by victory in the much-awaited General Elections 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday stated that Almighty has granted him opportunity to implement his manifesto.

He was delivering victory speech here in Bani Gala Thursday after landslide victory in the polls.

Khan apprised political parties leveling rigging allegations that members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were elected by two big political parties.

“We are ready to initiate probe into opposition’s rigging allegations”, stated Khan.

Terming GE 2018 ‘historic elections’ and paying tribute to unrivalled sacrifices tendered by the courageous people of Balochistan, Khan paid tribute to all martyred political leaders including Haroon Balor and Akram Gandapur and security personnel on transparent elections while foreseeing extension of democratic process in the country.

The cricketer-turned-politician said his inspiration is Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammd (S.A.W.W) whereas he vowed to work for the uplift of underprivileged segment of the society by crafting policies for them. “I will make Pakistan a welfare state like Madina”, added Khan.

The 65-year-old politician called on Pakistanis to stay united. “This [PTI] would be first government which will avoid political victimization. We will strengthen state-institutions to the extent that they would even keep an eye on Imran Khan”, professed Khan while vowing to fix faults in the governance system.

Khan stated that accountability will begin from him and ministers and then trickle down.

He stated that his government would benefit from China’s experiences in addressing the menace of corruption. “The economy of Pakistan was hurt most by institution’s below-par performance. Unemployment is our biggest problem. I promise masses that I will protect the money of taxpayers”, articulated Khan.

