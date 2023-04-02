Imran says ready for negotiations on elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said he is ready to hold talks on elections.

“I have no contacts with anyone, but ready for talks on elections,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying in an interview.

The former premier said talks will only be held on elections. “No need for talks if elections are not held.” Imran Khan reiterated his resolve that he will not negotiate with the ‘corrupts’ and ‘thieves’.

How will I negotiate with those who are ‘corrupts’ and ‘thieves’, Khan said. If elections are not held now, the chances for polls in October are less. The former prime minister also alleged that PTI seats were deliberately decreased in the 2018 general elections. Lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for making undue statements against the Supreme Court bench hearing the election delay case, the PTI chief claimed it is his hobby to divide Supreme Court for his personal gains.

The whole nation stands firmly united with the Supreme Court, he maintained.—INP