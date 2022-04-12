Imran says nation should run movement for immediate elections

Former premier and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the nation that it should run a movement for holding immediate general elections in the country. The PTI chairman released a video message regarding his Peshawar Rally tomorrow (Wednesday).

Imran Khan said that be ready, he is coming to Peshawar tomorrow. He further said that under a big conspiracy, an imported government was imposed on the country.On the other hand, the

PTI has released the rallies plan in different cities including Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

As per the scheduled program, the PTI will hold a power show on April 23 in Lahore at Minar Pakistan while Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on April 16 to address the rally. PTI will hold a rally in Peshawar tomorrow. NNI