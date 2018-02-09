Imran says Mashal did not commit blasphemy, praises KP police

LAHORE : PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday heaped praise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for arresting the suspects who killed Mashal Khan and said that he had not committed blasphemy.

Speaking to media personnel, Imran Khan once again turned his guns on the founder of Geo TV Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman and alleged that the media mogul was receiving money from abroad to defame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

“Mir Shakeel is using his media group to mint money,” he said. “He sells his soul for the love of money.”

Imran Khan alleged that Mir Shakeel was running propaganda in Pakistan and was receiving funds in return from abroad.

The PTI chief also hit out at former finance minister and close confidant of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, demanding that he be arrested as soon as he came back to Pakistan.

“Ishaq Dar should be placed in handcuffs as soon as he returns to the country,” said Imran. “PML-N has given a ticket to a wanted person.”

Imran showered praise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and claimed that the force was not under pressure from anyone.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police operates without any pressure and works independently,” he said. “The whole world is showering praise on our police for the role it played in the Mashal Khan murder case.”

Imran Khan said that even if a PTI leader committed a felony, then action should be taken against that person.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police solved the murder of Asma in Mardan,” he said. “Our police force also solved the murder of Mashal Khan.”

Imran said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had not committed any extrajudicial killings.

“A propaganda is being carried out against our police on purpose,” he said. “Lies are also being propagated against our Billion Tree Tsunami project,” he added.

The PTI chief showered praise on the apex court and said that his party stood with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Supreme Court of Pakistan is working to establish the rule of law in Pakistan,” he said. “PTI stands with the judiciary since everyone is tired of the Sharif mafia.”

Orignally published by NNI