Imran says mafia blackmailing govt to get NRO

PTI government fighting a war of law

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that no one has focused on Naukundi-Mashkhel in the past 70 years and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on backward areas.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of 103 kilometer long Naukundi-Mashkhel road on Thursday, he said that the road will benefit people of the area. He said that Balochistan lags far behind.

The prime minister said that the PTI inherited the economic crisis from the previous government and the country would have become defaulter if the government hadn’t paid the loan installments.

Imran Khan went on to say that the first year of his government passed to stablise country’s economy, while the second year of PTI government went into to curb coronavirus pandemic.

“We have saved the country’s economy and the people from novel coronavirus,” he said and added the government will complete its tenure.

The premier said that there was rule of power in the country in the past instead of rule of law, adding that the PTI government is fighting a war of law.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to formulate master plans for big cities of the country immediately to avoid growing environmental issues.

He was chairing weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said rising unorganized and unplanned urbanization is not only a threat to the environment but also creating food security issues.

He also directed that protection of green areas should be considered as a national emergency as green Pakistan is essential for future generations and to provide them a healthy environment.