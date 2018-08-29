Imran ‘satisfied’ with bureau’s performance

NAB chief meets PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. Retired Justice Iqbal felicitated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on assuming the prime ministerial office, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Prime Minister Khan informed the NAB chairman that eliminating corruption, promoting transparency and holding the corrupt elements accountable in a non-discriminatory manner are the top priorities of his government. “The government is committed to extending all possible support to strengthen NAB and increase the bureau’s capacity,” the premier was quoted as saying.

According to the handout, the prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the recent performance of NAB. It was the first meeting between the NAB chairman and Khan after the formation of the PTI government on August 18.

Share on: WhatsApp