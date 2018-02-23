Imran-Sami alliance to defeat political opponents in elections: Yousaf

Peshawar

First Workers Convention of JUI-S here Thursday criticized political opponents saying days of those who followed their interests on name of Islam, have been numbered and alliance of JUI-S and Imran Khan would end injustice and oppression from the country.

The convention held at Darsamand among others was attended by Provincial President JUIS, Moulana Yousaf Shah, Central General Secretary, Moulana Shah Abdul Aziz, Provincial General Secretary, Moulana Israel and large number of workers and local office bearers of PTI.

Speakers said that people of the country were deceived by leaders on Islam, rights and Roti Kapra aur Makan. They said that Imran- Sami-ul-Haq alliance would end the politics of those who are pursuing their own agenda ignoring aspirations and wishes of people.

Moulan Yousaf Shah said that Sami-ul-Haq and PTI have agreed to jointly work for establishing system based on Islam and justice. He said that nothing have done for the people during last 30 years while KP CM has ended usury and announced stipends for Pesh Imams. He said that those who are criticizing stipends scheme are themselves drawing stipends for Pesh Imams.—APP