Imran sacks SSGC, SNGPL MDs over gas crisis

Body formed for dealing with gas shortfall: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered that the managing directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company be removed immediately from their posts, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

The information minister’s statement has attributed the prime minister’s decision to the review of a report submitted by a committee tasked with probing the ongoing gas supply crisis which rapidly escalated across the country over the past few months. Fawad said that in light of the crippling gas shortage being faced by the public, the premier had constituted a committee to probe the issue.

“The inquiry committee’s report was presented to the prime minister yesterday,” read the statement tweeted by Chaudhry, which adds that “keeping in view the report’s findings, the prime minister has announced that the heads of Sui Northern and Sui Southern be removed from their posts immediately”.

According to the petroleum minister, a drop in gas production in the south fields of Kunnar Pasakhi and Gambat caused problems in Karachi, and faults in gas compressors at Nawabshah and Saran created shortages in the north.

“SNGPL did not report gas demand and supply shortfall in December accurately to the government, and SSGCL failed to inform the government about faults in the compressors in a timely manner,” a statement issued by the PM Office said.

“The specific allegations against the managing directors of SNGPL and SSGCL include negligence in reporting of facts to the ministry or incompetence to deal with operational issues, withholding of information from the government and overall systematic governance failure of SNGPL and SSGCL,” according to a notification issued by the petroleum division.

The Sui Southern company’s spokesman said that in Sindh including Karachi there is no low pressure of gas and the industries and captive power plants are being provided gas supply. He said that the CNG stations will open as per routine at 8 am. The Petroleum Division secretary, in his report sent to Prime Minister Imran, had said that the management of Sui gas companies was responsible for the gas crisis.

