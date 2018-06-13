Imran ‘s Karachi nomination papers challenged

Karachi

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers filed from NA-243 Karachi on Tuesday. The PTI chairman will be facing PML-N’s Saad Rafique in NA-131 Lahore. Khan has submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

General Election 2018: Imran to face Rafique, Gulalai in Lahore, Islamabad a request regarding the Sita White case was filed with the returning officer.

Scrutiny of Imran’s nomination papers was then postponed till June 19, which is the last date for the process. Appeals would then be filed against any objection to the decisions of returning officers by June 22.

The verdicts on appeals will be announced by June 27, after which, the revised list of candidates will be issued on June 28. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on June 29, and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates on the same day. The electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on June 30 and polling will be conducted on June 25.—INP