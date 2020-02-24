Imran running economy through words rather than logic: Shahbaz

Observer Report

Islamabad

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is running the country’s economy through words rather than logic.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, in a statement, said that since the ruling party took over, the interest rate and inflation rose 14 and 15 per cent, respectively. “The public has been deprived of flour and sugar,” he said. Shahbaz Sahrif said that the current government is blaming the previous governments and taking credit for their work.