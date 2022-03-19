Imran rules out imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh

‘Sellouts, come back,’ Rasheed tells disgruntled PTI MPs

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out imposition of governor rule in Sindh, saying “I will not take any such step.” After detailed consultations on legal and constitutional aspects during a high-level PTI political committee meeting at Banigala on Friday, the prime minister declared that he will not take any step to impose governor rule in Sindh rather an action will be taken against the “rebel” party members.

The meeting after reviewing different options keeping in view the no-confidence motion against the prime minister has also decided to file a presidential reference against the horse trading in the Supreme Court and the responsibility for it was assigned to Babar Awan and Amir Mahmood Kiyani. Imran Khan said no matter how much money they (opposition) spend, he will fight them and take steps that no one will dare to “trade horses” in the future. The PM said the opposition wanted “minus-one” which was not going to happen.

On the issue of governor’s rule in Sindh, the majority participants in the meeting were of the opinion that there will be complications in legal matters and things could get worse, the sources said.

In the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed presented a summary of governor rule in Sindh and only one another federal minister was in favour of it, the sources said. However, the prime minister also directed further consultations on the matter, the sources added.In the meeting, the PM directed to mobilize the party organizations to make the March 27 Islamabad rally a success, the sources said. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed while briefing the media after the Prime Minister’s Bani Gala meeting, said no decision was taken regarding imposition of Governor’s rule in Sindh. He said that a summary in this connection was presented in the meeting but nothing had been decided about it so far.

He said that the sale and purchase was going on in the Sindh House. However, he assured that authorities would not enter its premises while stressing that there was no room for conflict in democracy. He said it did not look like that events would lead to anarchy.