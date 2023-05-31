Imran Riaz Khan moved to Afghanistan after detention?

LAHORE – Defiant Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan is still missing weeks after his arrest while human rights activists continue to raise voice for the return of controversial commentator.

Weeks after his disappearance, the whereabouts of the TV show host remained unknown, and now startling revelations were made about the journalist during a recent court proceeding.

On Tuesday, Punjab’s top cop Dr. Usman Anwar apprised Lahore High Court that phone numbers that had been traced back to Afghanistan were involved in the case of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan.

Chief Justice asked officials to give an explanation for why Imran Riaz was still a missing person. The court asked whether the interior or defence ministries submitted any reports in this regard.

Defence ministry officials however told the court that they are unable to determine the journalist’s whereabouts so far.

The Inspector General of Police told the court that geo-fencing had been conducted, but no relevant information was obtained. Dr. Usman said provincial police had also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and mentioned that FIA had been taken in the loop after Afghanistan numbers were found to be used in the case.

On the recent explanation by the top officials, Imran Riaz’s counsel lamented that his client had still not been found while others were held within days.

Chief Justice said it was not difficult to find individuals who were within the country. The lawyer of the TV show host said its mean IG Punjab convinced you that Imran Riaz has left for Afghanistan.

Earlier, A first information report (FIR) pertaining to the matter was registered with Civil Lines police on May 16 on the complaint of the anchorperson’s father, Muhammad Riaz.

The FIR was registered against “unidentified persons” and police officials for allegedly kidnapping Imran, invoking Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Pakistan Penal Code.