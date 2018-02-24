Imran had revealed ‘plan of SC’ four years ago: Hashmi

Our Correspondent

Multan

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had disclosed his “plan” four years ago when he told him the Supreme Court would dissolve the parliament.

“He [Imran] had disclosed a plan [made] by the unseen forces of forming a technocratic government by dissolving the parliament and sending Nawaz Sharif or his brother Shahbaz Sharif to jail,” said Hashmi while addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club.

“The establishment should not promote Imran Khan,” the senior politician said. “The country cannot run until judges and generals do not accept supremacy of the constitution.” Hashmi went on to add that the country is facing a difficult situation but the PTI is celebrating [the Nawaz’ ouster].According to Hashmi, “It is the sole responsibility of the masses to protect the prestige [of judiciary].”

He accused the prominent institutions of the country [of taking decisions] against the constitution, saying they did want to bring any change.

Hashmi urged the institutions to understand that elections are the best solution to the current circumstances the country is in. The senior politician announced to support Nawaz in his fight for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.

“It is very strange that judges can acquit a murderer by giving them the benefit of doubt, but disqualify an elected prime minister on doubt,” he said. Hashmi hoped that the 2018 general elections are held on time.