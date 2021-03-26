Imran resumes limited official activities Powerful mafia under law for first time: Imran

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that for the first time, the powerful mafia has come under the law and action was underway against gambling and land mafia.

The prime minister, who is quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, started his limited activities and held meeting with party leaders and officials at his residence.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Zulfi Bukhari, Yusuf Baig Mirza and Principal Secretary Azam Khan attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that for the first time the powerful mafia has come under the law and operations against the gambling and land mafia must continue. He said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

The premier went on to say that Pakistan was on track to become a great welfare state, adding that the team should focus on the welfare of the poor through the Ehsaas program.

During the meeting, a report on the Federal Investigation Agency s (FIA) operations against the mafia was presented to the prime minister. He directed to continue the action against the powerful mafia.