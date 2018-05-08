Imran renews pledge to introduce health reforms

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTI chairman Imran Khan has renewed his commitment to change the dismal state of health sector in Pakistan after coming into power. “The chief justice has taken notice of conditions of hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces. We welcome it,” Khan told a news conference at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Monday.

“The chief justice is doing something which should have done by government’s regulators. But there are some facts which I want to lay before the chief justice,” he said.

“We have raised the health budget form Rs30 to Rs80 billion in five years. As many as 8, 000 doctors are now serving in government-run hospitals. Many doctors have returned from US and UK to offer their services at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar,” he said.

“I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to see the performance of KP hospitals by organizing an independent committee so that people should come to know about our reforms.”

Khan lamented that no reform had been introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s hospitals for 40 years.