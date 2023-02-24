Imran reiterates efforts to debar him from politics under way

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed on Thursday the efforts to debar him from politics were under way.

Addressing the nation via video link, Mr Khan spoke about his “Jail Bharo Movement,” saying, “The country hardly witnessed so many arrests along with the party leaders.” He recalled PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s claim of torture, saying, “Gill was tortured to give a statement against me.”

He schooled the incumbent government, saying, “Even during martial law regimes, the country did not witness such brutality as it is witnessing today.” He lamented the case of terrorism was lodged against him.

Taking a dig at the electoral watchdog, Mr Khan said, “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) keeps on giving its ruling against the PTI by joining hands with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The electoral watchdog is campaigning for the PDM’s political interests.”

Mr Khan deplored, “our people had been arrested from their homes.” He said Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati were subjected to torture.