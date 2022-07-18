Imran reiterates demand for free, fair polls as PTI celebrates victory

‘Any other path will lead to uncertainty,’ Khan warns

Following PTI’s “landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls on Sunday, party chairman Imran Khan said the only way forward was “free and fair elections.”

A battle for the throne of Punjab was fought as voting was held for 20 constituencies of the province. The PTI managed to grab more votes compared to the PML-N, which has been in power for a very long time.

As results started pouring in, Khan took to his Twitter to reiterate his demand for early elections. “The only way forward from here is to hold fair [and] free elections under a credible ECP.”

“Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty [and] further economic chaos,” he added. Celebrations in the PTI camp are in full swing as preliminary, unofficial results in the by-election of Punjab show the party clearly dominating the race.

A charged PTI saw a “change in Pakistan” after the party secured victory in nine constituencies — PP-217, PP-288, PP-282, PP-83, PP-158, PP-202, PP-224, PP-167, and PP-170 — while it is leading in nearly several others.