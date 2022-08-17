Imran refuses to respond to FIA notice

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday refused to respond to the notice sent by the Federal Investigation Agency in a case pertaining to prohibited funding.

Former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman sent a reply to Federal Investigation Agency. The reply was sent to Amina Baig, Deputy Director of FIA Commercial Bank Circle, Islamabad, in which he termed FIA’s malice in sending the notice.

Imran Khan in his written response told that he was neither bound nor obliged to provide information and will take legal action against the agency if notice is not withdrawn in two days. It further stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan did not give a decision but issued a report.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Investigation Agency decided to expand the scope of prohibited funding received by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to foreign countries.

FIA will now investigate the case in America, Britain, and any other country where PTI received funding from. Investigation agencies of different countries will also be contacted and taken on board.

FIA will collect the information regarding the companies and personalities of these countries that deposited funds in PTI accounts and for this help will be taken from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Crime Agency and other agencies.

Currently, the investigation into the prohibited funding case is still in the stage of collecting records and accounts. In the second phase, the obtained information will be compiled to file charges.

FIA initiated investigation into the case on August 5 after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced its decision on August 2.

In the first phase, five investigation teams have been formed. These teams will work in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad and Quetta.

According to FIA officials, various records related to the case will be summoned from the Federal Board of Revenue and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. FIA headquarters will supervise the entire investigation.