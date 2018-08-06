Imran refused to take protocol of PM: Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD : PTI Chairman Imran Khan barred Rangers and security personnel from giving him protocol of Prime Minister when he left from Bani Gala towards a private hotel to attend PTI’s Parliamentary Meeting.

According to Naeemul Haq, Imran Khan was given protocol of Prime Minister, but he refused to take it.

Imran Khan is against protocol, he does not want to create difficulties for masses, said Naeemul Haq. Naeeul Haq said talks in this regard are underway with the LEAs.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and MNAs-elect formally nominated Imran Khan as the party candidate for the office of Prime Minister.

The decision was taken in a high-level huddle of the PTI parliamentary party, which is currently underway at a local hotel.

