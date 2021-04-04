Imran refused to remove Maryam’s name from ECL

Observer Report Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically refused to remove Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List.

“Discussed Maryam’s ECL issue with PM Imran, but he refused to strike down her name from the list,” Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interaction with the general masses via telephone.

Rasheed said the opposition is at sixes and seven and the situation will benefit the premier.