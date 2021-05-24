Imran reaffirms commitment to quickly complete CPEC projects

Observer Report Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the highest priority accorded by the government to CPEC and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects.

He was talking to the Ambassador of China in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed bilateral relations, including CPEC, 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated Chinese leadership and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Emphasising the time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enhance and broaden Pakistan-China ties.

The Prime Minister recalled his earlier telephone conversation with Premier Li Keqiang, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties, which is the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese Ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the Prime Minister to participate in the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit to be held in July this year. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Ambassador Nong Rong reassured that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and accords high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries.