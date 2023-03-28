Imran ready to partake in APC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that he was ready to sit in the all party conference for “upholding the Constitution”.

Khan made the remarks during a meeting with Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors President Kazim Khan, who called on him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The PTI chairman, then in the same breath added: “PDM is not a political alliance but a group of thieves.”

Dubbing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a “coward man”, Khan, who was ousted from the government following a no-confidence vote in April last year, claimed that the security czar had played a key role in his attempted murder conspiracy.