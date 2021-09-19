Imran, Rahmon to bring Taliban, Tajiks closer: Fawad

Says peace in Afghanistan vital for entire region

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chauhdry said on Saturday that peace in Afghani-stan would be in the interest of not only the Taliban but people of the entire region.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are ready to play a role in bringing the Taliban and Tajiks closer. President Rahmon, he said, was respected by Tajiks around the world.

Fawad said efforts would be made for giving Tajiks representation in the new Afghan government. Dur-ing a meeting with Prime Minister Imran, the Tajik president expressed keen interest in bringing the two factions closer, the minister said.

The announcement of talks with the Taliban, he said, was a historic step.

It would not be easy for the Taliban to include in the government the groups that have been fighting with them for decades, said the minister.

The two factions must work together to find a last-ing solution to Afghanistan’s problems, the minister said, adding that socio-economic recovery was an important factor for peace and security in the region.

The Tajik president and PM Imran have vowed to work together for peace, stability and security in the region, especially in Afghanistan, Fawad added.