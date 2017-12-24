Imran-Qadri Meeting Set for Dec 26

Lahore : The schedule for meeting between chairman PTI Imran and Khan and head of PAT Tahirul Qadri is set on December 26 afternoon at Minhajul Qura’an secretariat in Model Town here.

Imran will arrive at the secretariat at 2 pm to meet Qadri at 2 pm on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss matters pertaining to All Parties Conference called by Qadri over the post- Baqir Najfi judicial report of Model Town tragedy and national politics. The PAT has called the APC at Minhajul Qura’an Secretariat here on December 30.

Qadri has extend the APC date for two days aimed to contact more political parties to mount pressure on Punjab government for his resignation before the deadline given by the Qadri in his last press conference.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), PPP, Awami Muslim League, PML-Q and PSP have already been ensured Qadri for their full support on his demand of resignation of CM Punjab and provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah so that the deceases families could get justice.

The APC will draft the strategy against government in context of Model Town judicial report.

Orignally published by INP