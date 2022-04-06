Imran, PTI’s political future is over: Maryam

By
News desk
-
10

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday declared that the political future of Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was over. In a couple of tweets, Maryam Nawaz said “The political future of Imran Khan and PTI is over now, God willing.

But Pervaiz Elahi should not be a part of his crimes while he knows that these tactics of Imran will not last long.

It is incomprehensible why a political person would play a losing game.” In another tweet, she said “Not surprisingly, Imran Khan made a spectacular display of country, constitution, law, rules and procedures to avoid arrest. Bullies do just that.

 

