Imran, PTI’s political future is over: Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday declared that the political future of Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was over. In a couple of tweets, Maryam Nawaz said “The political future of Imran Khan and PTI is over now, God willing.

But Pervaiz Elahi should not be a part of his crimes while he knows that these tactics of Imran will not last long.

It is incomprehensible why a political person would play a losing game.” In another tweet, she said “Not surprisingly, Imran Khan made a spectacular display of country, constitution, law, rules and procedures to avoid arrest. Bullies do just that.