Imran provoking institutions to change ‘neutral status’: Bilawal

Labels PM as ‘foreign-sponsored agent’

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government was trying to “provoke” state institutions in a bid to drag them into political affairs and added that the National Assembly speaker has violated the Constitution by not convening assembly session within the stipulated time.

“They (PTI government] are trying to provoke institutions of the country… their social media teams are running campaigns as they don’t want institutions to remain neutral,” said Bilawal while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Bilawal said PTI-led government was trying to create a Constitutional crisis in the country while demanding the premier to explain his statement wherein Imran had said that “only animals remain neutral”. Speaking about the no-trust move, the PPP leader said from the day one, “coward Imran” was scared of opposition’s bid to de-seat him through no-confidence motion.

“Who is running away now… winning captain never runs away… Constitution of Pakistan requires speaker to summon [NA] session within 14 days,” said Bilawal, adding that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has violated the Constitution of the country by delaying the session.

“His narrative is based on fiction… everyone knows who attacked the parliament house… we will not allow this man to play with the fate of people,” he added.

Bilawal said Imran Khan will be held accountable for corruption and “flawed” economic policies which he said made the lives of masses miserable.