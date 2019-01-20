Imran promises ‘swift action’ after JIT report

State will look after children injured in Sahiwal tragedy; Buzdar announces Rs20m compensation; Three victims laid to rest

“Everyone must be accountable before the law. As soon as the JIT report comes, swift action will be taken,” says Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

A day after four people including three members of a family, were allegedly killed near Sahiwal, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that “swift action” would be taken against those found responsible for wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Khan took to Twitter on Sunday to recognise the CTD’s ‘great job in [the] fight against terrorism’, but stated that ‘everyone must be accountable before the law’.

He added: “Still shocked at seeing the traumatised children who saw their parents shot before their eyes. Any parent would be shocked as they would think of their own children in such a traumatic situation. These children will now be fully looked after by the state as its responsibility.”

Relatives of the victims, who held an over eight-hour-long sit-in protest in Sahiwal against the killings — along with the bodies of the deceased — ended the sit-in after a first information report was registered against unidentified CTD officials for the ‘encounter’ killings at the Yousufwala police station.

The FIR, which was filed on the complaint of the brother of deceased Khalil, Jalil, said that Khalil, a grocer in Lahore, left for Burewala with his family including wife Nabeela and four children and friend Zeeshan to attend a wedding.

It said when they reached the toll plaza in Qadirabad, an Elite Force vehicle came up behind them. It alleged that the ‘encounter’ was premeditated and spread fear and panic in the area, and that action should be taken against those responsible.

Jalil had said that the police, instead of filing a case against the killing of his family members, filed an FIR containing sections pertaining to terrorism against the deceased.

He added: “They aren’t filing an FIR for us,” he had claimed, adding: “They said it must be filed in Lahore, but the incident happened in Sahiwal, so how can we file an FIR in Lahore?”

“We will not remove the bodies [from the road] unless we get justice,” he had asserted. “Whether it takes 10 days, 15 days, 20 days, a month or two months.” Relatives and residents are protesting in Lahore against the killing of the “innocent and unarmed civilians” by the CTD. The metro bus service was suspended and Ferozepur Road closed to traffic due to the protest. According to the protesters, the sit-in will continue until justice is served.

A first information report, No. 33/19, was registered on Sunday against 16 personnel of Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department involved in the killing of four people.

The victims’ family members along with other protesters placed the bodies on Grand Trunk Road and staged a sit-in against the CTD personnel.Funeral prayers of khalil, wife and daughter were offered on Sunday in Lahore and laid to rest, a TV channel said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, addressing a press briefing, said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced a Rs20 million compensation for the victim family. The provincial law minister revealed that the Punjab home department had issued a notification for the creation of a “high-powered JIT” which will be headed by Additional IG Ijaz Hussain Shah.

He announced that the Punjab government will bear the expenses for the education of the surviving children “till whatever stage they want to study”, but also noted that financial support cannot be a replacement for such a huge loss. Raja Basharat told reporters that for some time Zeeshan had links to a “dangerous network” of Daesh, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and was working with them. He claimed that this network was responsible for the murder of intelligence officials in Multan, the kidnapping of former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son, Ali Haider, and the murder of two police officials in Faisalabad.

When footage from the Safe City cameras was looked at, it was discovered that Zeeshan’s white Suzuki Alto was “also with the terrorists’ car”, the minister said. He added that they would also share the video and pictures from the Safe City cameras which would show that Zeeshan’s car “was also being used by the terrorists”.

According to the minister, after tracing the car, surveillance footage between January 13 and 18 was reviewed and on January 18 it was “verified that Zeeshan was working with terrorists”.

