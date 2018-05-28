Imran praises ex-CJP Nasirul Mulk’s nomination for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday congratulated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being picked as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

Shortly after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah announced to install the former chief justice as interim PM, the PTI chief tweeted: “Want to congratulate Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being appointed Caretaker PM.”

He said the former top judge is the best pick of the bunch for the position as he is well versed in the issues concerning rigging in elections.

Speaking to a private television channel, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed optimism that retired Justice Nasirul Mulk will not disappoint the nation.

He said though his party was not taken into confidence over Justice Mulk’s name, it has no objection to his appointment as interim PM.

The government and the Opposition today announced to have mutually agreed on the name of former chief justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk for the coveted slot of caretaker prime minister.

Justice Mulk served as the chief justice of Pakistan from July 2014 to August 2015 and his term was credited having a policy of ‘judicial restraint.’ In his tenure, he announced couple of important verdicts that will be remembered for long.

One of his major verdicts pertained to rigging allegations into 2013 general elections. Justice Nasir led commission, in its 237-page report said: “Despite some lapses on part of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the 2013 general elections were in large part organised and conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.”