Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeem ul Haq

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque on Friday said party chief Imran Khan praised him for slapping Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz earlier on Tuesday.

During their appearance on a private Tv channel, Aziz had called Haque a ‘thief’, after which the PTI leader had lost his cool and slapped him.

In a statement today, Haque said Imran had said that the PTI leader had done ‘the right thing’ by slapping Aziz.

“The entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf praised this step of mine,” said the politician.