Imran phones Jahangir Tareen, enquires after his health Sanjrani holds talks with Chaudhry brothers

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday established his first contact with Jahangir Khan Tareen in two years as the estranged PTI leader left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

Jahangir Tareen who has not been feeling well for the last one week and has also been admitted to a hospital in Lahore for three days for ulcer treatment will undergo a thorough medical checkup in London.

Imran Khan also prayed for the early recovery of Jahangir Tareen. On Tuesday last, Tareen had returned home after staying in a hospital in Lahore for three days for his ulcer treatment. The seasoned politician who is facing FIA investigation in sugar scam has appeared in media’s limelight these days in the context of opposition’s planned no-confidence motion against the government. Jahangir Tareen has the support of 10 MNAs and 30 MPAs and his tilt towards opposition could jeopardize the government position.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held talks with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who called on them here on Saturday.

Both sides discussed a range of issues including the prevailing political situation in the country, ongoing developments projects in Balochistan and topics of bilateral interest.

Sadiq Sanjrani was accompanied by Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmadzai, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Kahda Babar, Asim Khan Goraya and Shazal.

Earlier, Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday arrived in Lahore as part of the government’s campaign to foil the opposition’s no-confidence move plan.