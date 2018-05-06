Imran, Pervaiz should quit politics

Peshawar

Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President PMLN, Engr. Ameer Muqam Saturday said that Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak should quit politics over increasing the agonies and miseries of people by starting ill planned Rapid Bus Scheme. Talking to media persons at Surezai Payan, he said that realities behind Rapid Bus Transit scheme has exposed and problems of people who are left unattended by the policies of PTI leadership are increased manifolds.

He said intention of provincial government to use ‘Pink’ buses for Mardan and Abbottabad has cleared that projects of PTI are ‘disposable’ adding the province has been put in quagmire of foreign loans by PTI leadership.—APP