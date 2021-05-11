Imran: Pak won’t talk to India till August 5 decision withdrawn

Assures Kashmiris of undeterred stance; Re-emphasises supremacy of law; Says successfully fighting against corrupt mafia

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan will not engage in dialogue with India unless New Delhi retreats from its August 5 decision on Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The premier’s remarks came as he addressed a live broadcast session to respond to the questions of the general public on the telephone.

“Unless India retreats from the steps taken on August 5 and the statehood imposed on Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani government will not talk to India at all.”

“Unfortunately, the western media and countries raise the issue of Kashmir only to pursue their foreign policy objectives,” he said, adding that “they want to see a powerful India to tackle the growing threat of China”.

The prime minister added that it is foolish to think that India would stand up to China because it would only result in the former’s destruction.

Responding to another caller, the premier reiterated that Pakistan can not progress unless there is an equal law for the powerful and the weak, saying supremacy of law is the only way forward.

“A country witnesses destruction when those at the helm of affairs are involved in loot and plunder,” he added.

“In the past [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif attacked the Supreme Court, while our government doesn’t interfere in the matters of the judiciary.”

“The corrupt mafia doesn’t want the law to prevail and so they are creating hurdles in its way.” Regarding the usurping of state law, he said that the government has got freed 21,000 acres of land amounting to Rs27 billion.

Replying to another caller on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen’s case, he said, “there won’t be any injustice with anyone, but I promise the masses that I won’t spare the sugar barons. I won’t grant them an NRO.”

The premier said that several ministers are doing a remarkable job and added, “for those who aren’t, I can only say that we will then have to change the team.”

Putting forth several statistics, he said, “There’s a rise in the exports and industries and record sales in other sectors.

If we continue to progress, we can achieve prosperity.”

“We have facilitated the farmers with kissan cards and we’ll assist them in terms of seed development.”

Concluding, PM reiterated that the powerful must be brought under the ambit of the law.

“There can’t be any prosperity without the supremacy of law.”

Secondly, he added, “there is a need to uplift the society’s downtrodden to turn Pakistan into a welfare state.”