Imran orders strict execution of SOPs on Eid Pakistan fortunate to witness decline in Covid-19 cases, deaths; Urges nation to make 10b tree target

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the nation to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

In two-part tweets on Friday, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan was “amongst the fortunate countries where Covid-19 cases in hospitals, especially in intensive care and death rate have gone down, unlike in our unfortunate neighbour India”.

He attributed the falling number of cases to the “smart lockdown policy and the nation observing government SOPs” and urged people to continue taking preventive measures that are “essential to sustain our positive trend”.

The premier reiterated the importance of celebrating the upcoming Eidul Azha with “simplicity so as not to repeat what happened last Eid when SOPs were ignored and our hospitals were choked”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said a green Pakistan guaranteed a prosperous future for coming generations and urged upon the nation to join hands in achieving the target of 10 billion trees to fight climate change and environmental pollution.

Speaking here at the launch of the monsoon plantation drive 2020 near Kahuta, the Prime Minister said to address the growing pollution levels and national environmental degradation it was vital that concerted efforts were made to plant trees extensively across the country.