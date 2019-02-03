Imran orders probe into raise in gas rates for domestic useres

Approves Punjab Spatial Strategy; PM, CM mull over JC for Sahiwal killings

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of increased gas prices for domestic consumers and ordered the minister for petroleum to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“Putting an additional burden on consumers in the form of increased gas bills is unacceptable as it is directly hitting the consumers,” the prime minister said, passing the order.

The premier, who was on a day-long visit to Lahore Sunday, chaired a meeting focused on devising strategies to increase the Punjab government’s financial capacity and administrative capability.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari, Minister Designate for National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kayani, Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq, were in attendance.

Other government officials present were senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed, Minister for Irrigation Mohammad Mohsin Langrial, and Minister for Industries Mian Mohammad Aslam Iqbal.

A discussion was held on the effective use of technology, investment, and human resource for economic development. A detailed briefing was given in this regard by economic expert Salman Shah.

Deliberations took place on the steps that should be taken to better promote agriculture, industry, power, infrastructure, and skilled human resource. It was advised that emphasis be given on increasing agricultural and industrial output and also on identifying ways to diversify the range of products being manufactured

The development plan for 50 cities and 36 major districts of Punjab also came under discussion and it was decided that at least 15 cities of the province be declared “economic hubs”.

The prime minister said that there is a dire need to reorganise the administrative blueprints for the welfare of the people and gave the go ahead for the implementation of a ‘Punjab Spatial Strategy’.

He also chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab media strategy committee which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, senior minister Aleem Khan and others.

During the meeting, Chohan briefed the prime minister on the media strategy adopted in Punjab so far. Khan subsequently instructed the media strategy committee to highlight development projects initiated by the Punjab government, and to defend the party and the government in a more effective manner in the media.

The task force on housing in Punjab also informed the premier on the progress in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed was present during the briefing.

The prime minister held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met on Sunday with Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and asked him to look into the formation of a judicial commission on Sahiwal incident, which took lives of four people.

On January 19, four people, including three members of the Khalil family, were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. Counter Terrorism Department personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation.

