Imran orders legislation against sugar satta mafia

PM back to work after

defeating coronavirus

Observer Report Islamabad

In a bid to deal with the sugar satta mafia, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to bring a new law in the country.

Presiding over a meeting of his party spokespersons in Islamabad, Imran Khan ordered to bring one-window operation law against the sugar satta mafia, said sources.

In order to ensure the availability of sugar at affordable rates, the prime minister directed to launch a countrywide crackdown on sugar satta mafia.

He directed the authorities to take indiscriminate action against the sugar satta mafia to provide relief to the masses ahead of the holy month of Ramazan.

He asked the spokespersons to highlight the government’s achievements and performance instead of speaking about the PDM.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared that he has returned to work after recovering from coronavirus.

Posting the update on Instagram, the premier shared a picture of himself while wearing the facemask with a caption: “Back to work after recovery from Covid-19.”

Imran had tested positive for coronavirus on March 20 following which he was quarantined at home.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Faisal Sultan had confirmed the news on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed overall political situation.

During the meeting, PM Imran and Sheikh Rashid discussed political situation of the country and other matters related to Interior Ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, Sheikh Rashid had said that collapse of the multiparty opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would eventually benefit Prime Minister Imran Khan and further strengthen his government.

He said the PDM’s long march now became a distant dream as two major parties to the so-called alliance including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were destined to tread on opposite paths.

The broken alliance posed no threat to the government anymore, he added.