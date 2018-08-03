Imran opts for simple oath taking ceremony

No foreign dignitary to be invited

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has decided against inviting foreign dignitaries and celebrities to his planned oath-taking as the prime minister of the country. According to the PTI sources, Khan has directed to keep the ceremony simple.

The PTI, having bagged 115 NA seats and after securing the support of key allies and roping in several independent winners, looks set to form the next government, with its chairman in pole position to become the next PM of Pakistan.

To celebrate the fulfillment of Khan’s long-held wish to become the PM, the party had initially planned to invite several foreign personalities, with the names of Indian PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Amir Khan and cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavasker and Navjot Singh Sidhu all in the mix.

However, in an apparent change of mood on Thursday, Khan has opted against a fancy ceremony. “The PTI chairman has directed to stage the oath-taking event with austerity,” PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said. “He will take his oath in a simple ceremony at the presidency.” It will be a completely national event. Only a few close friends of Imran Khan will be invited. A day earlier on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry had told reporters that the party had asked the Foreign Office to apprise its leadership regarding extending invitation to the heads of states and foreign leaders of different countries especially in view of the paucity of time. “We are awaiting response of the Foreign Office,” he had said.

