Imran offers conditional resignation to opposition

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is ready to tender his resignation but on the condition that the leaders of the opposition parties return the money they looted from the nation.

The Prime Minister said this at a meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday. When the topic of expiration of PDM’s deadline for resignations came up during the meeting. The PM offered his resignation, saying that he was ready to resign if leaders of opposition parties, particularly Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman, return the money stolen from the nation.

The Prime Minister said that it takes courage to resign from the Assemblies, something which the opposition lacks. “If they had the courage to resign, they would not have run away from the country via NRO”, he added.

He said that the opposition could neither hold a long march nor gather the public. They have made false promises all their life and this time too, they lied about resignations; resigning requires moral courage and character, the PM said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, while reacting to the offer of resignation by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that PM should present evidence of the money he wants the opposition to return.

Talking to media, Qamar Zaman Kaira, while responding to the conditional offer of resignation by the Prime Minister, said that what could be said in response to this jokes..

He said that prime minister blamed others for corruption, he should present evidence of the money, he wants us to return.