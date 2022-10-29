Imran offered to hold talks with govt: Shehbaz

PM forms committee to negotiate with PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan offered to conduct talks with the government a month ago through a mutual businessman friend.

PM Shehbaz spoke about Khan’s offer during a meet-up with vloggers in Lahore. “Imran Khan offered [to conduct] negotiations,” the prime minister said, adding that the PTI chief wanted to settle two issues through dialogue.

“The first matter was the army chief’s appointment and the second was holding snap elections,” PM Shehbaz revealed while addressing vloggers.

The extended term of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will come to an end on November 29 and the coalition government has time and again stressed that his successor will be appointed in due course and in line with the Constitution.

The premier said that while he refused to negotiate on the aforementioned matters, he offered to discuss the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy with Khan.

The prime minister shared that Khan offered to send him three names and sought three from him to appoint the next army chief. PM Shehbaz said Khan told him “let’s appoint the army chief together”.

“I thanked him and refused [the offer]. I sent a message to Imran Khan that is a constitutional duty that the prime minister has to perform,” he said.

Commenting on the high-level presser held by the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations and Inter-Services Intelligence chief, the premier said: “General Nadeem Anjum held the press conference with my permission.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a federal-level committee on Saturday to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in light of the party’s ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi March.

Headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the committee, comprising 11 members, will focus on maintaining the law and order situation while also holding a political discourse regarding the PTI march.