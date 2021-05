Staff Reporter Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is only taking notices instead of practically eliminating the inflation.

In a statement, the PPP chief said that so far, PM Imran has achieved nothing except inaugurating projects planned by the previous governments.

The PTI government cannot hide irregularities by ignoring the report filed by the auditor general, he added.