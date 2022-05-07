Imran not in senses after losing PM’s seat: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that Imran Khan has lost his senses after losing the seat of Prime Minister and now he is running from pillar to post changing his narratives.

She said this while addressing a big gathering in Fatehjang. She said, during the last four years neither Imran Khan was able to do any thing positive for the country nor he allowed others to do something.

Maryam said earlier he was talking about the conspiracy hatched in March and now changed his narrative and is saying that conspiracy was started against him in July last year.

She, terming Imran Khan as Tosha Khan, said that how bad it was that he was not defending his sister Aleema Khan but was defending Farah Gogi who minted billions through corrupt practices and added that IK diverted the attention of the people towards Langar Khanas and kept on looting things from Tosha Khana and while leaving Prime Minister house took away a BMW car worth 150 million with him. Maryam said, “Imran was also afraid of foreign funding case as he collected billions illegally.” She said that Imran is in trouble as Shahbaz Sharif has become Prime minister and was now talking about long march.

The PML-N leader said that long march is in fact Farah Gogi Bachao March and alleged that Imran Khan helped Farah Khan to escape from Pakistan but she will be brought back and will be brought to justice.