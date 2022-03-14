Imran not concerned with prices: Shahbaz

Opposition plans to remove Sadiq Sanjrani

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech and said that it was understood that the premier was “never concerned about the prices of potatoes and tomatoes” as he had come to ruin the country.

In an official statement, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan’s speech in Hafizabad was a “testament to his defeat”. Shahbaz implied that since Imran Khan is not concerned about the poor of the country, he did not come to power to fix the prices of the basic commodities, such as potatoes and tomatoes.

“You had indeed joined politics to see the fall of Kashmir and to stop the projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” Shahbaz said. “You came to increase Pakistan’s ranking in the global corruption index, you came for destruction, you came to anger Pakistan’s friends, and you came to hand over Pakistan’s economic sovereignty to the International Monetary Fund.”

The PML-N president went on to say that PM Imran Khan had assumed office so that he could create “illegal construction schemes” and turn his “black money into white money.”

Further criticising the premier, Shahbaz said that the reason Imran came to power was to increase the price of petrol from Rs96 to Rs160.

“You have transformed Pakistan into the third-most-expensive country of the world. Under your rule, the people of Pakistan are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and economic catastrophe — all of which have turned out to be a doomsday for the masses,” he said.

Shahbaz continued: “Imran Sahib, your work is done, now go home and let the nation breathe a sigh of relief.” In a tweet on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif decried the heavy tilt being demonstrated by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser towards the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

Shehbaz Sharif observed the NA speaker is the custodian of the House, a role which requires him to be neutral and above any party affiliation.

The PML-N president, however, maintained that given his conduct and statements Asad Qaiser has emerged as partisan and heavily tilted in favour of the PTI. The former Punjab chief minister said now there was a huge question-mark on Asad Qaiser role and probity.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties are gearing up to remove Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-trust move as cracks have appeared in the Balochistan Awami Party.

According to sources privy to the matter, the BAP is willing to extend cooperation towards opposition parties and is waiting for a formal announcement from PML-Q and MQM-P to quit the government alliance.