Imran does not cast his ballot in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan did not cast his ballot in the Senate elections on Saturday.

Earlier, PTI MNA Shafqat Mehmood, while talking to media persons in the federal capital, said, “Imran will not be coming to the parliament today to cast his vote for his other commitments.”

In reply to a question over Senate horse-trading, Shafqat Mahmood deplored such sordid electoral pacts and said the business is being done under the guise of democracy.

“Horse-trading doesn’t represent the public, it’s merely business,” he underlined.

Orignally published by INP