Imran should not blame Govt for his failures: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Wednesday said that Imran should not blame the federal government for his failures as throwing the rubble of his failures on others would not help in saving him from accountability of the masses.

In a statement issued here today, the minister asked Imran to reveal what happened to the 350 Dams and on which planet they were being built? She said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak talked something else in the Council of Common Interest meetings and told entirely the different story while sitting with Imran. She said that the entire nation knew that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf had failed miserably to serve the people of KPK.

The minister said that no amount of lies could endear him well to the people of Pakistan as they had seen his true face. Marriyum said that Imran had done nothing during the last four years except embellishing the container, puppet shows, lies and denigrating constitutional state institutions.

The minister said that when Imran was preparing containers, the federal and Punjab governments were busy in setting up power projects which were nearing completion adding that instead of being jealous of Shahbaz Sharif he should adopt the habit of working hard and creating in him the spirit to serve the people. She said that electricity was produced through installation of power projects and not through signing of MOUs only.

Marriyum said that instead of producing electricity Imran encouraged theft of the electricity supplied to KPK. The minister challenged Imran Khan to name a single project that PTI government initiated and completed as well.