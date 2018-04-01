Imran: No alliance with Nawaz, Zardari’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has once against ruled out a political alliance with ‘bitter’ rivals, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party for the 2018 general elections.

“There can be no alliance with corrupt leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari,” Imran said while addressing a news conference here on Saturday afternoon.

“I had been pointing out about loyalties being bought for Senate elections,” the PTI chief said. “Now they are saying the same thing when they have lost the elections.”

On the development projects, Imran claimed that [Punjab Chief Minister] Shahbaz Sharif spent Rs635billion in a year. “People of Multan did not need metro buses but Rs60 billion were spent on the project, and today empty buses are plying on the roads.”

He further claimed that half of the developmental budget of Punjab is spent on building the roads. “The expenditure of these projects in Lahore alone is three times the amount spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Shahbaz, he added, has spent all of the budget money on his publicity and couldn’t build a hospital worth Rs4billion.

“Today, Ishaq Dar and Kulsoom Nawaz are receiving treatment in London, while a state-of-the-art cancer hospital has been built in Peshawar at a cost of Rs4billion.” There’s also a clear different in the prices of medicines in KP and Punjab, he added.

Referring to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remarks about the Senate polls, Imran Khan said it was common knowledge that “money works” in the polls.

“I have been saying this: money works in [Senate] polls. Did they not know this before? Now that they have lost, they are [crying] that the elections [were bought].”